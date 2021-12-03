Millennium Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

FMTX stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

