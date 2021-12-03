Millennium Management LLC Sells 269,595 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,595 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.