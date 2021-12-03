Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,804 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9,763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS opened at $74.67 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

