Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Miller Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Miller Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 82.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $33.13. 24,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $378.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

