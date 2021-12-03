Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.61 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Mina has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $58.61 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00007792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00062296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00091939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.42 or 0.07845905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,970.80 or 0.99757933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 310,655,344 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.