Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

