Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Sells $420,207.41 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $752.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.