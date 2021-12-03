Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $100.55 million and $157.61 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00212566 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

