Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.40. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

