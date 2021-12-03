Mizuho Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $79.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.