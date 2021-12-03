MKM Partners Trims Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $44.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target dropped by analysts at MKM Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,368. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,956,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $133,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 32.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.