Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 117.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 330,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

