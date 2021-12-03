Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Down 31.2% in November

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.84. 820,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.76. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $130.13 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.