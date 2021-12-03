Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $59.86. 39,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

