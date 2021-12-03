Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $10.06. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 21.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

