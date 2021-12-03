Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 11.4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares were down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

