Morgan Stanley Acquires 547 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

