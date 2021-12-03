Morgan Stanley Acquires 63,753 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Perion Network by 55.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $23.59 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $824.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

