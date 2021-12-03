Morgan Stanley Buys 112,442 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 103.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Textainer Group worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,470,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGH stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

TGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

