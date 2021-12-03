Morgan Stanley Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.79.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $209.35 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $155.54 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

