Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,242 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $27,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $10,568,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $9,692,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC opened at $89.19 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

