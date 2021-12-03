Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

