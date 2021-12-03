Motocoin (MOTO) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $786,962.92 and $4.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Motocoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00178044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.01 or 0.07951836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Buying and Selling Motocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

