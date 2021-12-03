MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €211.64 ($240.50).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 75.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of €191.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.37. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €162.30 ($184.43) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

