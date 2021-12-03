MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.69

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.69 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 8146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

