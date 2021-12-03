Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.72

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $187.72 and last traded at $186.76, with a volume of 1423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.84.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

