NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.67

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.67 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 49.90 ($0.65), with a volume of 5,997 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £22.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

