Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading Down 4.7%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $632.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter worth about $377,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

