National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$108.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.29.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$101.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.53. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

