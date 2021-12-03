National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.29.

Shares of NA opened at C$96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$101.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.53. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

