National Bankshares Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.70.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$56.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$46.56 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The company has a market cap of C$16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.59.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

