National Bankshares Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.16.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$95.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,825. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.25 and a one year high of C$96.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.72. The firm has a market cap of C$174.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

