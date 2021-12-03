Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.41

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 281,978 shares of company stock worth $1,385,936 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,520,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

