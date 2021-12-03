Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $417.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.55.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

