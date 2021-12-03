Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Jason T. Free Sells 484 Shares

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Jason T. Free sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $22,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.18 million, a P/E ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.