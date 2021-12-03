Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Jason T. Free Sells 484 Shares

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Jason T. Free sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $22,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE NP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.18 million, a P/E ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $61.49.
Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.
