Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neenah were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Neenah by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neenah by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neenah by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neenah alerts:

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock worth $110,263. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $789.18 million, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.