NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 2.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NetApp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. 15,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,379. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

