NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

