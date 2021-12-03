Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $550.91 million and $14.25 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00062982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00092468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.02 or 0.07838543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,543.29 or 0.99975942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 560,520,401 coins and its circulating supply is 560,519,814 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

