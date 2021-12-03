New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 249,917 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the third quarter worth about $7,938,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Frontier Health by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,521,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 99,535 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in New Frontier Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,485,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 72.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 584,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 245,207 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

