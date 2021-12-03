New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,921.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.