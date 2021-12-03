New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,674 shares of company stock worth $12,221,001. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

