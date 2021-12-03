New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

NYSE TT opened at $190.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

