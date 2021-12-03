New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

