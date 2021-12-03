New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 642.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.44 and its 200 day moving average is $200.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

