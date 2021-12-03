New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 9.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

