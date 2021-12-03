Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $105.15 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $105.15 million and $6.81 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00070812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00093026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.71 or 0.07846801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.49 or 0.99845198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

