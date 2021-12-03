Newton One Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $512,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.78 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.