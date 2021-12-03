Newton One Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

