Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,019 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

Apple stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

